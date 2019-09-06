Vertcoin Price Tops $0.29 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002641 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, QBTC and CoinEgg. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $280,470.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,493.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01648008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.02801535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00629199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00731831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00066234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00430610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008677 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 51,119,747 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Coinroom, QBTC, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

