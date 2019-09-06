Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,539.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,641 shares of company stock worth $16,705,255. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.10.

VRTX stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.53. The company had a trading volume of 242,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.