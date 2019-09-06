Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,041 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Viacom worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Viacom by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viacom by 2.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Viacom stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 139,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

