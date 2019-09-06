Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 241 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

VPG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3,279.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

