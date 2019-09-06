VoteCoin Price Reaches $0.0026 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $165,006.00 and $591.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded 98.8% higher against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00430610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00100269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039486 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003516 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 62,848,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

