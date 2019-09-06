VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) CEO Kevin Frija Buys 210,000 Shares of Stock

VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) CEO Kevin Frija bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $21,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,620,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,071.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Frija also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Kevin Frija bought 221,500 shares of VPR Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $22,150.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Kevin Frija bought 275,000 shares of VPR Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, with a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Kevin Frija bought 135,000 shares of VPR Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $13,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Kevin Frija bought 963,860 shares of VPR Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.06 per share, with a total value of $57,831.60.

On Monday, August 19th, Kevin Frija bought 124,500 shares of VPR Brands stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.07 per share, with a total value of $8,715.00.

OTCMKTS VPRB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 290,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,856. VPR Brands LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand name; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs, as well as medical use under the HoneyStick brand; and cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand names.

