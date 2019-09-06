Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,452 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Wabash National worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,165,000 after buying an additional 417,141 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 49.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 329,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,903,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after buying an additional 107,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 23.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 61,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,810,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,916,000 after buying an additional 37,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.86. 2,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.67%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

