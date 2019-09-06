Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup set a $129.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $330.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.29. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

