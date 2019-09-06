Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 847 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,146,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,868 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,534. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

