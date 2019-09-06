Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 776,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $134,812,000 after buying an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Visa by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 320,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,556,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 335,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.74. 7,986,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $186.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99. The company has a market cap of $360.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

