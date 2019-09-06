Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,878 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,103,000 after buying an additional 244,466 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,667,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.74. 366,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

