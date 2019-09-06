Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 101,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,752,000 after buying an additional 91,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,830,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

