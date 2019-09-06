Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 687 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.36. The stock had a trading volume of 243,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,789. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

