Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.66.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.89. 709,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,867. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 10,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $897,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $541,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,600 shares of company stock worth $6,941,705. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

