Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson Sells 8,019 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.27. 29,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.22 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 133.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

