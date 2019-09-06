Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) a $69.00 Price Target

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) received a $69.00 price target from research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Get Evergy alerts:

NASDAQ:EVRG traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 2,235,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,938. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.