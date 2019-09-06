Wells Fargo & Co Increases Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $290.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

BDX traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.15. 54,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Becton Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock worth $4,503,648 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after buying an additional 520,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

