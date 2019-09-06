Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $10.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rev Group to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

REVG stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 640,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rev Group will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Rev Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rev Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rev Group by 238.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rev Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

