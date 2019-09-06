Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$47.00” Price Target for Aqua America (NYSE:WTR)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

WTR traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 827,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,606. Aqua America has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Aqua America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 15.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 11.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 47.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,156,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

