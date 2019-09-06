Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 444,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NID. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NID traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 12,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

