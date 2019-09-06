Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $23.40 Million Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 8.20% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 219,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.98. 4,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,413. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.