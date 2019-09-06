Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New Investment in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 844,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.68% of NetGear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth $415,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth $420,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $115,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $58,151.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,688.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,020 shares of company stock worth $2,296,968. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NTGR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.70. 2,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.35 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

