Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $21,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $118.40 and a 12 month high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.82.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

