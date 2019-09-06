Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 14,773 Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,773 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 371,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science & Technology Trust alerts:

BST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.58. 12,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.