Wendys’ (WEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Longbow Research

Longbow Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.21.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 1,385,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84. Wendys has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $39,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 116.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 226.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

