Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WERN. BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.67.

WERN stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

