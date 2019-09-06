Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.04. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wellington Shields lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $84.00 target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,037. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,072,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,236 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 603,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

