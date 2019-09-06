Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 154,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 32,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 182,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.