Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE WY traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 71,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,032,000 after acquiring an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 46.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,668,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $851,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

