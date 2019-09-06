White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

White Metal Resources Corp (CVE:WHM)’s share price was down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 231,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 120,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

About White Metal Resources (CVE:WHM)

White Metal Resources Corp., a development stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Shebandowan project comprising the Vanguard property with 99 boundary and single cell mining claims covering 2,107 hectares (ha); and the Shebandowan gold property with 12 staked claims covering 2,185 ha located in the Shebandowan greenstone belt, Northwestern Ontario.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for White Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.