Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires 2,250 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,012,000 after purchasing an additional 162,709 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,615 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.74. The stock had a trading volume of 61,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $173.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.