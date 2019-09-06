Wilen Investment Management CORP. Buys Shares of 5,577 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,003,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,141.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. 4,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,871. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

