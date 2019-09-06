Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $206,000 Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 70.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 379,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 397,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,544. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

