Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 12,800 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for approximately 5.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $39,675,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,811,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,025 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3,526.0% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 824,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 801,991 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 101.2% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,195,000 after acquiring an additional 764,641 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 134.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 730,032 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. 154,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.30.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

