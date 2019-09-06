Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 3,300 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cooper Tire & Rubber makes up about 1.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.10% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

CTB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.19. 17,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,769. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.36.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

