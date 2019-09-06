William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,140 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 62,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 121.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,074. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Profile

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

