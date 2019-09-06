William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 1,074 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.47. 52,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,847. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

