William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $88.66. 115,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,227. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,637 shares of company stock worth $16,767,237 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

