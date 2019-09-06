William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,834 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Imax worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Imax by 107.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. 3,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. Imax Corp has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $26.10.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $40,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

