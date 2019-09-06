William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 18,294 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 31.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $642,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,872,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

