William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZUL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,479,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,504 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Azul by 24.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group lowered shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.51.

AZUL stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $36.85. 35,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,368. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Azul’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

