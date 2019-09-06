William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 497,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Polarityte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Polarityte by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

PTE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Polarityte Inc has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Polarityte’s revenue was up 312.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Polarityte Inc will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Polarityte news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $318,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

