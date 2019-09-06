Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Position Boosted by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $445,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $1,025,116 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 282,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,568. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. Wingstop Inc has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.98, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

