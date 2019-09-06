WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Trading 2.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.19 and last traded at $86.95, 1,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 662.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter.

