Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,337,000 after buying an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,502,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. 621,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,288,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

