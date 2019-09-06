Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 210,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.07. 263,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,900 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.