Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $44.61 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 4.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $44,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,750 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.16. 241,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $799,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,830.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.