Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

