Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 527,447 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.44. 991,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,101. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.