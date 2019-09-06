Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $52,581,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aneel Bhusri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total value of $1,441,130.40.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $226.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 17.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Workday by 6.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

